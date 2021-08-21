FEC complaint filed against Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., asks questions to Mike Bowen, Executive Vice President of Prestige Ameritech, during a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health hearing to discuss protecting scientific integrity in response to the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, May 14, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP).

ATLANTA (AP) — A formal complaint has been filed with the Federal Election Commission against Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter. He is accused of illegal campaign spending.

The Democratic Party of Georgia alleges Carter spent campaign funds for a statewide advertisement but has not yet announced his run for a statewide post — something that is required 15 days after spending more than $5,000 to campaign for another seat.

The complaint centers around an ad aired during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Carter told The Brunswick News he views the complaint as nothing more than political and says the accusations are baseless.