Far too little vote fraud to tip election to Trump, AP finds

ATLANTA (AP) — A review by The Associated Press in the six battleground states disputed by former President Donald Trump has found fewer than 475 cases of potential voter fraud, a number that would have made no difference in the 2020 presidential election.

Democrat Joe Biden won Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and their 79 Electoral College votes by a combined 311,257 votes out of 25.5 million ballots cast for president.

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, Jake Contos, a supporter of President Donald Trump, chants during a protest against the election results outside the central counting board at the TCF Center in Detroit.

People hold signs outside the Wisconsin Center before a Milwaukee hand recount of presidential votes, Nov. 20, 2020, in Milwaukee, Wis.

FILE – A canvas observer photographs Lehigh County provisional ballots as vote counting in the general election continues, Nov. 6, 2020, in Allentown, Pa.

This photo provided by the Fond du Lac Co. Sheriff's Office shows Donald Holz, who is among the four people in Wisconsin who are facing voter fraud charges so far. He said all he wanted to do was vote for Trump. But because he was still on parole after being convicted of felony drunken driving, the 63-year-old retiree was not eligible to do so. Wisconsin is not among the states that have loosened felon voting laws in recent years.

FILE – Supporters cheer on former President Donald Trump after he spoke at a rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds, June 26, 2021, in Wellington, Ohio.

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump protest the Nevada vote in front of the Clark County Election Department in Las Vegas.

FILE – A Republican election challenger at right watches over election inspectors as they examine a ballot as votes are counted into the early morning hours, Nov. 4, 2020, at the central counting board in Detroit.

FILE – Flags supporting President Donald Trump and one that reads "Stop the Steal" are displayed during a protest rally, Jan. 4, 2021, at the Farm Boy Drive-In restaurant near Olympia, Wash.

In this photo made on Jan. 13, 2021, Ralph Holloway Thurman, right, walks with an attorney, left, after a preliminary hearing on voter fraud charges against Thurman in East Goshen, Pa. Thurman was held for trial stemming from actions in the 2020 presidential election by casting a ballot in his son's name.

The disputed ballots represent just 0.15% of Biden’s victory margin in those states.

Trump, a Republican, has continued to insist that the election was fraudulent by citing a wide range of complaints. The AP review also showed no collusion intended to rig the voting.