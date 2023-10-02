(WSAV) – President Joe Biden’s first impeachment hearing was dubbed “wasted hours peddling debunked lies” as the six-hour meeting provided no evidence of wrongdoing.

The Committee of Oversight and Accountability held a hearing on Sept. 28, to discuss evidence brought by Republicans on whether the Biden family was selling American intel for foreign investment.

The Committee of Oversight and Accountability tracked foreign payments from business dealings to the Biden family in a timeline:

$3 million from Romania in 2015

$8 million from China CEFC in 2017

$6.5 million from Ukraine

$3.5 million from Russia

All payments took place before Biden became president in 2020.

Claims against the Bidens include a Republican representative from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene who says that Hunter Biden used his father to traffic a woman.

“Hunter Biden used his father the Vice President of the United States to threaten his victim who he had just trafficked for sex, and the Justice Department Refuses to speak to me?” said Greene.

Democrat representative of The Bronx, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, asked witnesses, “In your testimony today are you presenting any first-hand witness account of crimes committed by the president of the United States?”

The congresswomen went down the line of the Republican’s witnesses, Georgia Washington University law professor Johnathan Turley, forensic accountant Bruce Dubinsky and Justice Department official Elieen O’Conner, who all said no.

Bothered by the claims of her colleagues, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Democrat from Texas, listed off some of the counts against Trump and finishes.

“And I can go on because he’s got 91 counts pending right now, but I will tell you what the president has been guilty of, he has unfortunately been guilty of loving his child unconditionally and that is the only evidence that they have brought forward,” Crockett said. “And honestly, I hope and pray that my parents love me half as much as he loves his child. Until they find some evidence, we need to get back to the people’s work, which means keeping this government open so that people don’t go hungry in the streets of the United States.”