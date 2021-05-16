Dems name voting rights advocate to Georgia election board

In this Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 photo, a touchscreen voting machine and printer are seen in a voting booth, in Paulding, Ga. Georgia’s state election board has scheduled an emergency hearing Wednesday, March 11, 2020, to determine whether a county election board violated state laws and election rules when it voted to use hand-marked paper ballots instead of the state’s new voting machines for the presidential primary. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrats are nominating an attorney who is a voting rights advocate to serve on the State Election Board.

Sara Tindall Ghazal would succeed David Worley as the party’s representative on the five-person board. Worley spent 17 years in the role.

The chairwoman of the Georgia Democratic Party, U.S. Rep Nikema Williams, announced Ghazal’s nomination.

The Georgia election board has a chairperson elected by the General Assembly.

It also has one member elected by the state House, one elected by the state Senate, one selected by the state Republican Party and one selected by the state Democratic Party.