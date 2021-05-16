Dems name voting rights advocate to Georgia election board

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrats are nominating an attorney who is a voting rights advocate to serve on the State Election Board.
Sara Tindall Ghazal would succeed David Worley as the party’s representative on the five-person board. Worley spent 17 years in the role.
The chairwoman of the Georgia Democratic Party, U.S. Rep Nikema Williams, announced Ghazal’s nomination.
The Georgia election board has a chairperson elected by the General Assembly.
It also has one member elected by the state House, one elected by the state Senate, one selected by the state Republican Party and one selected by the state Democratic Party.