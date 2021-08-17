Democrats unveil plan to update landmark voting law

FILE – In this March 3, 2021, file photo Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address reporters on H.R. 1, the For the People Act of 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. House Democrats on Tuesday, Aug. 17, put forward a new proposal to update the landmark Voting Rights Act, seeking against long odds to revive the civil rights-era legislation that once served as a barrier against discriminatory voting laws. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — House Democrats are offering a new proposal to update the landmark Voting Rights Act.

The bill from Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama seeks to restore a key provision of the federal law that compelled states with a history of discrimination to undergo a federal review before changing voting laws.

The Democrats are trying against long odds to revive the legislation after it was weakened dramatically by a Supreme Court ruling in 2013. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Democrats plan to pass the bill when the House meets next week.

But Democrats have yet to say how they plan to overcome near-unanimous Republican opposition in the Senate.