Decision 2020: Candidates head west

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – The presidential campaigns head west Wednesday, vying for Arizona’s 11 electoral votes.

Polls are tight in Arizona, as well as other battleground states.

Joe Biden is also making a bid for red-state Texas, a huge haul with 38 delegates, that now appears to be in reach.

“In Texas, we have a shot,” Biden told supporters.

He’s also competitive in Georgia. Bill Clinton was the last Democrat to win there.

“We could do it here in Georgia. We win Georgia, we win everything,” Biden said during a Tuesday visit.

President Trump, meanwhile, is trying to hold onto the trio of midwest states he won from democrats four years ago.

Biden is leading in Wisconsin and Michigan.

Coronavirus, and the plan to contain the pandemic remains the big issue.

Mr. Trump is now arguing the virus, which has killed more than 220,000 Americans, is not that bad.

“Barron Trump is a case. He had the sniffles. He was sniffling, one Kleenex that’s all he needed, and he was better,” Mr. Trump said.

Former Vice President Biden has accused the Trump administration of giving up the fight to contain COVID-19, and has proposed a plan that would work to end the pandemic using increased testing and contact tracing.

