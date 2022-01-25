David Perdue tests positive for COVID-19 after campaign stop

FILE – Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., speaks during a “Save the Majority” rally in Augusta, Ga. on Dec. 10, 2020. Perdue, Georgia gubernatorial candidate, and his campaign are challenging a new state law, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, that they say gives incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp a huge and unfair fundraising and spending advantage in the Republican primary. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate David Perdue has tested positive for COVID-19. Campaign spokesperson Jenni Sweat says Perdue recorded a positive result on Monday during routine COVID-19 testing.

Sweat says the former U.S. senator is vaccinated and boosted against the respiratory virus. She says Perdue did not have a fever and wasn’t experiencing symptoms as of Monday evening.

Perdue had spoken earlier Monday at a luncheon in downtown Atlanta. Sweat says Perdue will isolate and plans to return to in-person campaigning as soon as possible.

Perdue spoke over the internet to Hall County Republicans on Monday evening and Sweat says he plans to campaign virtually while isolating.