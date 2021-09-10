Congressman Carter reacts to president’s vaccine mandate: ‘Our civil liberties are at risk here’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia 1st District Congressman Buddy Carter says he’s taken the COVID vaccine, but he’s very critical of President Joe Biden’s announcement that vaccines need to be mandated not only for federal employees and contractors but for private businesses with more than 100 employees.

“This is America, our civil liberties are at risk here,” said Carter. “I am a strong advocate for the vaccine. I went through the clinical trials to try and set a good example but again, this is a decision that should be made between you and your physician not between you and the government.”

Biden said Thursday the delta variant is making COVID hospitalizations skyrocket and that it’s now largely a pandemic of the unvaccinated.

“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin,” said the president.

While Carter thinks more people should get vaccinated, he said we continue to need to be educating, not mandating.

However, the American Medical Association issued a statement of support saying “the AMA is pleased by the Administration’s significant efforts to get this pandemic under control.”

The AMA statement went on to say that “ensuring hospitals, dialysis, home health and ambulatory surgical centers also require vaccinations – will help us reach vaccination thresholds necessary to defeat Covid 19.”

The National Association of Manufacturers said it endorses Biden’s move but will work with the Administration “to make sure it’s structured in a way that doesn’t negatively impact the operations of manufacturers.”

The association says lives are at stake but also indicated in its statement that “it is also an economic imperative in that our recovery and our quality of life depend on our ability to end this pandemic.”

But Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is promising to fight a vaccine mandate and the Republican National Committee wasted no time in promising to file a lawsuit.

Carter continues to say that he hopes more people will get vaccinated but that it should be voluntary.

“This is un-American for this to be happening and it’s not something the Labor Department should be involved with either,” said Carter.