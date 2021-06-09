Congressman Buddy Carter introduces bill to prohibit critical race theory in military

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Congressman Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) introduced legislation Wednesday that would ban teaching critical race theory (CRT) in the military.

The bill is named the Military Education and Values Act.

According to Carter, the bill directs the Secretary of Defense, to issue guidance that would ban the usage of any teaching methodology that promotes or causes a racial divide or lack of equality; provide an updated notice that all races within the military will be treated equally; and update all service members on the core tenets of the United States military.

“I’m introducing this legislation to ensure our military members can focus on their mission, not the agenda of the radical Left,” explained Carter in a press release.

Last week, the Georgia Board of Education passed a similar resolution that condemns some teaching about race.

Dr. Jamal Toure, a Savannah historian and college professor, speaking about the Board of Education’s decision, says CRT is being politicized and has become a political football.

House Republicans have introduced similar legislation in recent weeks with the Combatting Racist Training in the Military Act and the Stop CRT Act.