Chris Evans meets with lawmakers ahead of political site launch

“Glad to chat with Chris Evans and Mark Kassen today about important issues like lowering the costs of prescription drugs for their bipartisan project A Starting Point,” Rep. Buddy Carter tweeted with the above photo Tuesday.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Several U.S. Representatives, including Georgia’s District 1 Congressman Buddy Carter, shared photos with none other than Captain America on Tuesday.

Actor Chris Evans, who has played the Marvel Comics character, and Mark Kassen — who worked with Evans on an indie film “Puncture” as an actor and director — were on Capitol Hill to discuss the upcoming launch of A Starting Point with lawmakers.

Caught up with @ChrisEvans and @MarkKassen this morning on the upcoming launch of #AStartingPoint, their new civic engagement project to help folks stay informed and break down hot-button issues. I'm glad to work with Captain America on this important, bipartisan mission. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sRKp3Z948x — Rep. Will Hurd (@HurdOnTheHill) January 28, 2020

According to Evans, A Starting Point is a website designed to answer common policy questions with the Democratic and Republican point of view.

“I just thought ‘Why isn’t there a place that I can go to hear both sides of an issue in a succinct way that I can trust?'” Evans said in a video sent to members of Congress last year.

“We’re not trying to short change it either,” Kassen said in the video. “We trying to say okay here’s the way in and then here are the resources to go if you want to know further why this person feels this way and where that information comes from.”

In an interview with Wired, for the magazine’s February issue, Evans shared his own frustrations on finding simple answers to questions he had while watching the news.

“I just wanted a basic understanding, a basic history, and a basic grasp on what the two parties think,” he told Wired.

So Evans took the idea to Kassen and the two began convincing members of Congress to sit down for video interviews that will be featured on the site.

It seems Carter is on board with the concept and the opportunity to discuss important topics he’s championing.

Glad to chat with @ChrisEvans and @MarkKassen today about important issues like lowering the costs of prescription drugs for their bipartisan project #AStartingPoint. Thanks to Captain America for working to keep Americans informed on the issues that matter to them. pic.twitter.com/dK60858tJW — Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) January 28, 2020

“Thanks to Captain America for working to keep Americans informed on the issues that matter to them,” the congressman tweeted.

According to Wired, the website is slated to go live in February.