Candidates faced off in final Democratic presidential debate before Iowa caucuses

DES MOINES, Iowa (CNN) – With the Iowa Caucuses less than three weeks away, six of the democratic candidates battled it out on a debate stage Tuesday night.

The debate was the final chance for these White House hopefuls to go head to head before the Iowa caucuses.

Progressive favorites Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren addressing the heated rhetoric between the two campaigns this week.

“How could anybody in a million years not believe that a woman could become President of the United States?” asked Sanders.

Abby Phillip, with CNN asked Warren,”What did you think when Senator Sanders told you a woman could not win an election?”

“I disagreed,” answered Warren.

Joe Biden took the opportunity to focus on who he hopes will be his opponent in November, President Donald Trump.

“It was predictable from the day he pulled out of the agreement – Trump – what exactly would happen. We’re now isolated,” said Biden.

Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, courting moderates, seeing a path to the nomination by focusing on centrist voters.

“it’s going to take a view of the future, as well as the readiness, to learn from the lessons of the past,” explained Buttigieg.

”When it comes to Iraq, right now, i would leave our troops there,” explained Klobuchar.

Businessman Tom Steyer positioned himself as the outsider.

“Its time from someone from the outside to have a strategic view, about what we’re trying to do, and how to do it,” said Steyer.

The candidates spoke out the key issues, like health care.

“Every other major country on earth is guaranteeing health care for all. the time is long overdue,” said Sanders.

The candidates spoke about foreign policy.

“what you want in the president is someone who has dealt with these life and death decisions,” said Klobuchar.

The candidates also discussed taking on Donald Trump.

“I am the one who has the broadest coalition of anyone running up here in this race,” argued Biden.

