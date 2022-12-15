WASHINGTON (WSAV) — A bill to protect ride-share passengers is moving forward on Capitol Hill. Sami’s Law is heading to the Senate following House passage on Wednesday.

It’s named after University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson who was killed in 2019 after getting into what she thought was an Uber.

If the bill becomes law it would be illegal for anyone other than ride-sharing companies to sell company vehicle indicators. It also calls for enhanced verification systems.

The driver of the car, Nathaniel Rowland, was charged with murder after he was found guilty of kidnapping and murdering Josephson. Her body was dumped in rural Clarendon County a day after the crime.