Biden secures 2020 Democratic nomination

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – Former Vice President Joe Biden is officially the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential nominee.

Biden accepted the nomination during Tuesday night’s online Democratic National Convention.

“Thank you very, very much from the bottom of my heart,” Biden told his supporters.

In addition to making the nomination official, Mr. Biden also picked up another prominent Republican endorsement: Former Secretary of State Colin Powell.

“He will restore America’s leadership and our moral authority,” Powell said.

The virtual convention also included scathing rebukes of President Trump.

“If you want a President who defines the job as spending hours a day watching TV and zapping people on social media, he’s your man,” former President Bill Clinton said of Trump.

“He has quit on you. We need a President with dignity,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer added.

President Trump, campaigning in Arizona, offered his own critique of Biden and his supporters, saying “Biden’s campaign has turned into a cult for open border and other zealots.”

