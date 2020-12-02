Biden pushes for coronavirus relief

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – President-elect Joe Biden will speak to small businesses Wednesday, while pushing Congress to pass a coronavirus relief bill.

“As we battle the COVID-19 disease we have to make sure that business and workers have the tools, resources and guidance and the health and safety standards to be able to operate safely,” Mr. Biden said Tuesday when introducing his incoming economic team.

“It’s essential that we move with urgency,” Janet Yellen, Mr. Biden’s nominee for Treasury Secretary, added.

Urgency is building on Capitol Hill. After weeks of delay, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are talking again.



“These small businesses can’t wait two or three months,” Mnuchin says.

Democrats and Republicans are pitching a $908 billion compromise.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he’s focusing on what President Trump will support.

