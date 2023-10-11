SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Although the country narrowly avoided a government shutdown this month, the possibility of a shutdown on Nov. 17 remains an option if Republicans can not decide on a new speaker of the House.

This shutdown would impact many government programs.

More than half of infants in the United States receive food benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. If a government shutdown takes place, these families will be turned away at the grocery store.

The USDA says if a shutdown happens, benefits will continue through November. But if it extends past that time, people could lose their benefits at the end of the month.

The military and law enforcement will remain active, but agencies like the CDC and the National Institute of Health will have to furlough most of their employees.