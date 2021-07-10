MLB All-Star game kicks off in Denver next week as fight over Georgia’s voting laws continues

ATLANTA (WSAV) — This Tuesday, the MLB all-star game will be played in Denver, instead of Atlanta.

The organization pulled the game out of Georgia because of the state’s new voting law, creating a domino effect for movie studios and other major companies. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed the election integrity act in March and shortly after that, the MLB pulled out the All-Star game from Atlanta to Denver.

“If you looked at what SB 202 did, it was solid election reform measures to restore confidence in the election process, so now the state of Georgia is going to have a $100 million hit primarily to small business owners, vendors,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.

“Voters of Color and young voters made choices they didn’t like,” Stacy Abrams said. “These are revenge bills, it’s revenge against losing an election,” Fair Fight Action CEO added.

Republicans blame Democrats and former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams for promoting “cancel culture” in Georgia saying it’s based on lies.

“We now have photo identification for absentee ballots. that process that we’re using is the same process that they’re using in Minnesota with a Democratic governor, Democrat secretary of state,” Raffensperger said. “Biden’s Department of Justice has not sued Minnesota using that exact same law. So why do they not sue a Democrat state but they’re suing a Republican state?”

“These are solutions in search of a problem. There is nothing broken that these laws fix,” Abrams said.

Despite no widespread fraud, Republicans said the new law keeps elections safer.

“It’s never been easier to vote in Georgia,” Raffensperger said. “We have now 17 days of early voting mandated for all 159 counties, we also make sure that we have no excuse for absentee voting staying in place.”

“Our voting rights are directly tied to the leadership we have and the quality of their response,” Abrams said. But she blames the governor and secretary of state for the all-star game leaving Georgia.

“When you attack voters of Color because these laws are broad, they will attack everyone,” she said.

Democrats say the new law is voter suppression disguised as voter reform. Just a few weeks ago, the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Georgia for its new voting law.

Raffensperger said the state will win and is ready to fight this latest political challenge.