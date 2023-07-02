GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was hospitalized after being shot by his wife during a violent domestic dispute, according to Glynn County police.

On June 30, officers responded to a residence on Stafford Avenue where a man had been shot. Police determined that Marquis and Laquisha Timms, husband and wife, had a physical altercation between them which resulted in Laquisha Timms, 30, shooting Marquis Timms, 31.

The next day, detectives arrested and charged Laquisha Timms, 30, with Aggravated Battery – Family Violence Act offenses after being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Marquise Timms, who is currently still being treated for his injuries, was charged with Battery – Family Violence Act offenses.

This investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this investigation, GLynn County police ask you to contact Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.