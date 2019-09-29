Police warn Savannah residents about series of shed, garage break-ins

Courtesy of Facebook: Savannah Police Department

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah police are warning Eastside residents to look out for trespassers in their neighborhoods.

In a post on Facebook, the department said there have been a number of recently reported shed and garage break-ins within the Eastside Precinct, mainly during the early morning hours.

Police are urging residents to look out for people trespassing in lanes, backyards, or sides of residences. Also, they recommend to use a good lock on all shed/ garage doors, lock windows, and use blinds to conceal items inside. They are telling residents to secure their items such as lawnmowers and generators to fixed objects, and keep a written copy of all serial numbers of property.

The Savannah Police Department posted a list of the reported incidents: