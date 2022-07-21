BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Bluffton Police arrested two teenage suspects in connection to a shooting at a park Wednesday night.

The Bluffton Police Department (BPD) said Tyquan Graham, 18, and Erick Matthew, 17, shot at each other near the playground in Oscar Fraizer Park around 5:50 p.m. One teen was shot in the foot and the other had two gunshot wounds. Both suspects fled the scene.

One arrived at the Coastal Carolina Hospital and the other was arrested at his Bluffton home. Police charged the pair with attempted murder and they were booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center.

“These suspects were quickly arrested and charged due to the collaboration of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the assistance of many witnesses and nearby residents who provided tips and statements,” BPD said.

The shooting was targeted and no one else was injured, police say.