SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly entered vehicles on Dutch Island.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, on June 10, Several victims reported to police that their vehicles had been unlawfully entered and personal belongings stolen.

The suspect was caught on camera around 6:00 a.m. by surveillance video.

If anyone has any additional information about the crime, or can help identify the suspect, Chatham County Police Department Detectives ask that they reach out by phone at 912-651-4717, or contact the department through the online tip form: https://police.chathamcountyga.gov/Tips.

Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, where callers remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.