Police seek to ID suspects in Ace Hardware shoplifting case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two men are suspected of shoplifting from an Ace Hardware store last week.

The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals. According to police, the two men were in the Berwick-area hardware store around 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29.

CCPD released images of the suspects, along with a picture of their vehicle, captured on surveillance footage.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the police department at 912-652-6920.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.