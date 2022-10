GARDEN CITY, Ga (WSAV) — The Garden City Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing woman.

Police say that the woman was identified at Tynajeah Wiley and was last seen on Friday, October 14.

Tynajeah is described as a black female who was last seen wearing her Domino’s work uniform.

She is five feet, two inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information should call Garden City Police at 912-966-7777 or 911.