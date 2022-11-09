GARDEN CITY, Ga (WSAV) — The Garden City Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man last seen on November 6.

According to police, 66-year-old William Lawrence Jones was last seen near 4th Street in Garden City Sunday morning. Police describe William as a bald, black male who is about 5’10” tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

William is suspected to be in the South Carolina area, police say.

If you see Mr. Jones or know of his whereabouts, please dial 911 or the Garden City Police Department at 912-966-7777.