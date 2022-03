CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing teen last Tuesday night around 9 in Savannah.

The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) said Cedric Melton, 15, was last seen in the Oak Forest Drive area. Melton is 5-foot-9, weighs around 190 pounds, has brown eyes with black hair in a small afro.

CCPD said he was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white logo on the front, a red shirt, blue pants and blue Adidas shoes.

Police urge anyone who sees him call 9-1-1.