Police search for burglary, domestic violence suspect in Burton

BURTON S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says deputies responded to a call of domestic violence early Saturday morning.

Police say a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend broke into her home, assaulted her and stole her cell phone.

Police say the woman lives somewhere in Taylor’s Mobile Home Park in Burton.

The ex-boyfriend ran away after the assault. Right now, Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies, Port Royal Police officers and South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers have surrounded the area.

For the next few hours, police say they will be there with K-9 units to track the man who ran away.