Police release video of chase that hurt Yemassee officer

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) – The Yemassee Police Department arrested one person Nov. 22 after a high-speed chase that quickly escalated.

Just after 12 a.m., a car was speeding on Trask Parkway (US 17). Corporal Samuel Watson pulled out of the median and stopped the driver for speeding.

“We’re just doing our job. We’re not there to try and do anything wrong, just conduct our traffic stop,” said Cpl. Watson.

All of a sudden, the driver sped off and a chase ensued down Trask Parkway, turning down William A Campbell Road towards Brays Island.

“Anyone can run out there in the roadway, especially in high pursuit. Animals come out there and at those speeds, anything can flip your vehicle,” said Cpl. Watson.

At times, the car reached speeds of up to 120 miles per hour. It entered Brays Island Plantation before exiting back towards Trask Parkway, then towards the county line. The vehicle then turned onto Mount Pleasant Road in Jasper County, then back onto Mackey Point Road.

“It’s very dangerous for the officer, for the community itself, pedestrians, other vehicles on the road and the subject,” said Cpl. Watson.

While trying to cross US 17 onto Kress Road, the car was hit by a pickup truck. The driver lost control and ran off the road. The driver then got out of the car and ran away.

Cpl. Watson chased the suspect, fell and hurt his shoulder while running after him. He was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment and released later in the morning.

Jasper County K9, Charlie, tracked the suspect down in the area near Kings Highway and Kress Road. Keonte’ Emmanuel Williams, 23, was arrested and taken to the Hampton County Detention Center.

He is charged with Town Ordinance Violation, 13.307 Failure to Stop on Command.