VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Vidalia Police Department are investigating a home invasion that happened early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a reported shooting and found 34-year-old Daniel Asberry suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen, according to a release from the Vidalia Police Department.

It happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday on Seventh Avenue, officials said. Asberry was transported to the hospital for further treatment.

The incident is being investigated as a home invasion.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Vidalia Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 912-537-4123 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Eastman Office at 478-374-6988.

You can also submit tips at 1-800-597-TIPS or by downloading the See Something, Send Something app on your phone.