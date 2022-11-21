COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office broke up a student fight at Colleton High School and later found a handgun in a student’s vehicle.

According to police, officers intervened in a fight that broke out at Colleton High School on November 21.

Police say that the fight started in front of law enforcement while officers were meeting with Colleton High’s Administrative staff. After an initial investigation took place, investigators found a loaded handgun in one of the student’s vehicles.

Details are limited at this time due to the active investigation.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information call 843-549-2211.