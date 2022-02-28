GYLNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A suspected serial burglar is behind bars after breaking into two businesses in Glynn County.

According to Glynn County Police Department(GCPD), on Feb. 25 around 12:30 a.m., police responded to an alarm at J and J Tires located in the 1000 block of Glynn Park Drive. Upon arrival, officers found the front door damaged and observed that a burglary had taken place.

Then around 1:26 a.m., another alarm was reported at United Rentals in the 4400 block of US 17N. Police also found that this business was also burglarized and it was only half a mile away from the first business. Both businesses’ glass doors were smashed in.

While patrolling the area, police located a male suspect, 49-year-old Arnold Myers, walking along the highway. Myers denied any involvement in the burglaries, however, he had been arrested last summer for burglarizing the same company and is known to many officers.

Myers also appeared to have worn multiple layers of clothing during the burglary which he removed as he walked away in an attempt to change his appearance in the event the businesses had video

cameras.

Police also noticed the suspect had minor cuts and abrasions including shards of glass in his neck from climbing through the glass doors coinciding with the burglaries.

Myers was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary in the second degree and possession of burglary tools.

Police say Myers has been arrested 14 times in Glynn County since 1990 including several thefts and burglaries.

