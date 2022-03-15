SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department(SPD) has arrested a suspect in connection to shooting on Largo Drive in February that left one man injured.

Around 7 p.m. on Feb. 27, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 12400 block of Abercorn Street and discovered Daryl Brown suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Memorial Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries sustained in the shooting.

Upon investigating, SPD detectives identified Bolivar Ceasio Matos, 19, as a suspect in the shooting. SPD’s SWAT and Strategic Investigations Unit arrested Matos on Mar. 14 and he was booked into the Chatham County jail on charges of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on the incident or any other violent crime should call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.