STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into the Centennial Place Dorms on the Georgia Southern University campus.

Police say that the incident began when an SPD patrol officer en route to another call witnessed a dark Chevrolet Impala driving at a high rate of speed on Chandler Road. The car had been straddling both lanes.

The vehicle passed the officer who turned around to pursue the Impala which continued northbound on Chandler Road. After the Impala turned into the Centennial Place Dorms, the officer turned on her emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop. When the officer was able to get behind the vehicle, it was in front of the entrance to the building. The driver then drove the vehicle into the exterior wall of the building.

Dashcam footage provided by the Statesboro Police Department

After witnessing the crash, the officer helped pull the driver out of the vehicle alongside other witnesses who had seen the accident.

The driver was later identified as Landun Brock, 21, of Commerce, Ga.

Brock was treated for minor injuries at the East Georgi Regional Medical Center and later released into the custody of officers. He is now at the Bulloch County Jail and has been charged with DUI (less safe), Reckless Driving, Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor), Giving False Information to Law Enforcement, Failure to Maintain Lane, Driving without a Valid License, and Adult Seatbelt violation.