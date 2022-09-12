PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — The Port Royal Police Department has arrested a couple accused of pulling a gun on a neighbor in Port Royal on Sunday.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the Eventide Apartments for a weapons call around 3:08 p.m. on September 11. When police arrived, officers learned that some neighbors, Abdul Muhammad and Chanel Myers, had an altercation with other neighbors.

Police say that the altercation resulted in Muhammad and Myers entering the neighbor’s apartments and pointing a gun at the neighbors while they were in their apartment. The altercation stemmed from an alleged affair.

Abdul Muhammad and Chanel Myers were both charged with one count of Point and Presenting a Firearm, and Entering a House with Intent to Commit a Crime.