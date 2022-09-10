COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Police have arrested a suspect accused of killing a man in front of his wife and child.

According to police, Marshals from the Atlanta Officer arrested Richard Campodonico and his girlfriend, Megan Andrews, near Rome, Georgia this morning.

Police say that they were dispatched to a residence outside Cottageville regarding a call about a home invasion. The caller stated that an unknown male, armed with a handgun, forced his way into the family’s home.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office also says that the suspect shot the male victim in front of his wife and child inside the home while demanding the keys to the family’s vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene in the stolen car. Within minutes of the initial call, deputies and Fire Rescue arrived on the scene and found the victim deceased inside the home.

Police had very little evidence to help identify the individual and detectives sought assistance from local communities. Because of this, the Sheriff’s office received several calls from across the Low Country.

Personnel from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, and the Walterboro Police Department helped Colleton Detectives in collecting and relaying tips and chasing down leads. Charleston County Detectives found the stolen vehicle and collected vital information that Colleton Detectives used to obtain a warrant for Richard Brian Campodonico for Murder the following day. With the information that Campodonico had fled the Low Country, Colleton Detectives reached out to US Marshals in the Charleston Office for assistance.

Campodonico faces charges of Murder, 1st Degree Burglary, Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, and weapons violations. Andrews currently faces one count of Accessory After the Fact to Murder.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank our citizens and all the assisting agencies who aided in the investigation and the capture of this dangerous individual