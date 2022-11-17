LEXINGTON, S.C. — A Bluffton man was accused of robbing a man of his vehicle after holding him at gunpoint in his garage on November 8.

According to police, Ronnison Mivalkeny Williams, 22, is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, carjacking, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

“Based on information detectives have confirmed since responding to the scene Nov. 8, Williams and a co-defendant followed a man to his River Club Road home and forced him out of his vehicle at gunpoint,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The co-defendant tried to drive away in the man’s vehicle but crashed into the victim’s property. The co-defendant then got back in the car with Williams and left.”

Arrest warrants said that Williams and the co-defendant were found later that day and that the suspects avoided officers by initiating a pursuit.

“Williams and the co-defendant were arrested in North Charleston on unrelated charges last Thursday,” Koon said. “Arresting officers found evidence connecting Williams to the River Club Road incident in his possession.”

This investigation is ongoing and police are asking the public for help with information related to the crime

“We encourage anyone with information on this case to share it anonymously with us by using the Midlands Crimestoppers mobile app,” Koon said. “If your tip leads to an arrest you could get a cash reward.”