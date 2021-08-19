Pockets Full of Sunshine ready to brighten up the beach

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WSAV) – They are “rays” of sunshine wherever they go.

Soon this important Lowcountry organization is headed to the beach.

Pockets Full of Sunshine’s mission is to make the Low Country a ‘sunnier’ place by providing inclusive social and vocational opportunities for adults with intellectual and physical disabilities.

They do that through a series of fun events and inclusive work activities that give these exceptional adults purpose.

In their studio this week, they are working on-screen printing special t-shirts for the “Fun in the Sun” event next month.

Organizers say its jobs like these which give the Rays pride and purpose.

“I like to see their faces after doing a job well done,” said Laurin Rivers, a Pockets Full of Sunshine founder. “Screen printing a shirt or folding it and every single thing we do has 10 steps and every single one of them is so proud to accomplish them.”

Fun in the Sun is an annual community event that gives all community members, no matter their age or ability, the opportunity to enjoy the beach in a safe and inclusive setting.

For this 5th annual event, there will be paddle boarding, boogie boarding, surfing, beach games, and of course relaxation.

If you would like to come out the entire thing is free and everyone is welcome.

It is September 11 from 9 am-Noon at the beach in front of Marriott’s Surfwatch.

While it doesn’t cost anything, Pockets asks that you register in advance, and the crew still needs volunteers to help on the big day.

To find out more just go to pocketsfullofsun.org