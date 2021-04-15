Pockets full of sunshine.. and music!

HILTON HEAD, SC (WSAV) – Music filled the air at Jarvis Creek Park Thursday as musicians and singers “shined’.

The Rays from Pockets Full of Sunshine are teaming up with musician David Carroll on Carroll’s next album.

The singer/songwriter penned four songs for his upcoming “Peace Love and Music” album, all inspired by the special needs non-profit group.

He even asked the Rays to be part of the recording process. So they all came together at the park to sing and have fun.

“One of the songs I wrote was “I like riding in a car”, explained Carroll.” “And that came to me because I realized that most of my friends here won’t ever get to drive a car. So when you try to start looking at things from their perspective and see the world like that you might be more appreciative of the things you have.”

Participants in the program also made special tie-dye t-shirts for the music video and recording event.

The album will finish recording in the next few months and be out sometime this Summer.

It will be sold through Caroll’s Facebook page and on the Pockets Full of Sunshine website. Proceeds will go towards the non-profits’ life enhancement programs.

https://www.facebook.com/pocketsfullofsun

https://www.facebook.com/davidnealcarroll