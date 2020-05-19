‘Please take this virus seriously because it is for real and I lived it.’

Beaufort Memorial Hospital says there was a “surge’ in COVID-19 cases 6 weeks ago.

Tuesday the last of those patients was finally able to leave the hospital.

We have to remember that the numbers of COVID-19 cases only tell part of the story.

There’s a human side. The people behind the virus.

Laverne Williams is one of those patients, and on this day she had her people behind her as she was finally able to leave the hospital.

Beaufort Memorial Hospital doctors and nurses stood and cheered as Williams was wheeled down the hall, the first step to going home.

Their signs said it all. “Hero”. “Hard Work and dedication pay off”. “We Love you”.

“I’m blessed to be here,” said Williams. “I just thank all the Beaufort staff. They were awesome. Awesome. I couldn’t have done it without them. They are my angels

“I just can’t believe I’m going home,” said Laverne as she tears up. “After 47 days oh my gosh. Ooh you just don’t know.”

47 days in Beaufort Memorial. 28 of those, four full weeks on a ventilator.

“If it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t have made it this far because they inspired me,” said Laverne. “They had that good energy.”

Good energy Laverne needed. her mother died while she was on the vent.

“That’s the hrdest part is me going home and not having my moms.”

“You weren’t able to go to the service..”

“I didn’t find out until two weeks afterward and they had had a memorial and everything. That’s going to be the hardest part of me going home.”

But Laverne is doing her best to stay positive now. Happy to go home and be with her husband, who only had one word to describe his feelings on this day.

“Awesome, awesome.”

An awesome day. The beginning of a new chapter for this large, excited Hampton County family.

A family she says now includes all of the doctors and nurses who helped her.

“They put up with me when I had my attitude and everything,” smiles Laverne. “Because i was a piece of work at times.”

“When I came off the vent I was really mean. But I apologized to everybody. I called up the ICU on Mother’s Day and wished them Happy Mother’s day, and apologized. I am leaving here with a clear conscience.”

But Laverne’s conscience wouldn’t let her leave without one more message to anyone out there who thinks COVID-19 is “no big deal”

“I might as well tell you the truth, I’m still scared. I’m still afraid,” said Laverne.

“Is that the message that other people should be afraid too?”

“Yes. Yes. I am begging everybody please take this virus seriously because it is for real and I lived it.”

“Your family couldn’t see you for 47 days and they don’t know if you are going to live or not. I don’t want anyone to have to live through that. I don’t want anyone to have to have a graveside service for their loved ones.

Doctors say Laverne’s biggest challenge will be building up strength especially in her legs, so she can walk normally again.

Williams says her goal is to walk right back to Beaufort Memorial. This time to say thank you again to the doctors and nurses, the people she calls her “angels” who saved her.