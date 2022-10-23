MIDWAY, Ga (WSAV) — A plane was forced to make an emergency landing in the waters several miles from the Sunbury Boat Ramp Saturday evening.

According to Liberty County Fire Services Chief Brian Darby, his department and units from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and Midway Police Department set up a command center at the boat ramp to rescue the pilot who was forced to make an emergency landing in the waters shortly after 6 p.m.

Chief Darby said the pilot was able to exit the plane and stand on one of the wings of the Cessna and call 911.

The Coast Guard based at Hunter Army Airfield dispatched a crew to the area and the pilot was recovered

Although, he was initially going to be flown to the boat ramp where Darby and the officers were waiting. The crew was diverted back to Hunter where the pilot was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.