ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Tuesday evening, inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Pierce County Bears played in their second state championship game. Prior to Tuesday’s game, the Bears’ lone state championship appearance was back in 2020, when they defeated Oconee County 13-7.

The Bears hoped for a similar result when they played the Rockmart Yellowjackets on Tuesday. Both teams came into the 2023 GHSA Class 2A State Championship game with similar records, Piece 13-1 and Rockmart 12-2.

The first half of the state championship game would dead even, tied 14-14. The Bears rode Caden McGatha in the first half, as he racked up 135 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.

Pierce County needed someone else to step up. In the third quarter, McGatha would get the help he needed. On third down and six to go, McGatha dropped back to pass and found his receiver, Carson Sloan, beat man-to-man coverage for a 65-yard touchdown, making the score 21-14, Pierce County.

However, Pierce County’s lead would not be safe. Calliyon Thompson found JD Davis wide open on a busted coverage for a 62-yard Rockmart touchdown, tying the game at 21-21.

The backforth game would continue through the fourth quarter with the score 28-28 and at the end of regulation.

After two overtimes, Rockmart finally settled for a field on the first drive of the third overtime and took a 45-42 lead. Pierce County would get an opportunity to answer back on the ensuing drive.

During the drive, McGatha broke away to the right side of his offensive line for what appeared to be the game-winning touchdown, but after review, the officials saw McGatha stepped out prior to crossing the pylon. Pierce County would get the ball on the one-yard line, and they would only need more play.

THE GAME WINNER FOR @PCHS_Football



The final from the @OfficialGHSA Class 2A State Championship 48-45.



Pierce County defeats Rockmart!

On the next snap, McGatha took the carry through the left side of his offensive for the game-winning touchdown, sealing Pierce County as the 2023 GHSA Class 2A State Champions, final score 48-45.