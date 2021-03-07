PHOTOS: Responders begin cutting operations on section two of the Golden Ray wreck in St. Simons

The heavy-lift vessel VB10,000 arrives at the Golden Ray wreck site on Oct. 27, 2020. The vessel will be used to cut and lift the wreck sequentially into eight sections to be placed on barges and dry docks inside the Environmental Protection Barrier (EPB). St. Simons Sound Incident photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV)—Responders began cutting operations to separate Section Two from the Golden Ray wreck on Sunday.

The Barge JULIE B is expected to arrive in Brunswick, Ga. this week and will receive section two once the section is separated and lifted.

Response engineers continue to collect data from fixed monitors and hydrographic surveys and they confirm that the wreck remains stable.

The 150-yard safety zone around the EPB is increased to 200 yards for recreational vessels. The UC advises mariners to please steer clear of the perimeter to ensure the safety of the responders and the public.











Any unauthorized usage of drones (unmanned aerial vehicles, UAVs) around the wreck site and near response facilities is discouraged due to safety.

UAVs are distractions that can lead to near misses, mishaps, and injuries. Responders will report any sightings of drones and drone operators to local authorities.

Responders continue to observe and recover oil sheens and debris on the water around the wreck site. Survey teams continue to assess the shoreline to find and remove any debris or other environmental impacts.

If you encounter what you believe is debris from the Golden Ray wreck, call the Debris Reporting Hotline at (912) 944-5620. Responders evaluate each report, survey the vicinity and recover any shipwreck debris in addition to their daily surveys of the water and the shoreline.

If you encounter residual oil on the shoreline or in the water, please call the National Response Center hotline at (800) 424-8802.

The Unified Command (UC) developed a multi-layer approach for observing, surveying, documenting and mitigating any releases of oil or debris during cutting and lifting operations.

Recovery personnel are on-station at the Environmental Protection Barrier (EPB), at the shoreline and on the water around the Golden Ray shipwreck. Responders are maintaining a protective boom at sensitive locations around St. Simons Sound.