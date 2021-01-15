Photo gallery: A look back at Trump’s presidency

After an overwhelming response the first week, the Coastal Health District had to stop setting up vaccination appointments. However, things are getting better thanks to help for Chatham County. "We appreciate the support of the county in standing up a call center to help relieve the burden on our staff at the health department," said the district's health director Dr. Lawton Davis.

Thanks to the county's efforts, incoming calls will now go to the county's call center while the health department works on whittling down its appointment backlog.

During is presentation to the Chatham County Commission Friday, Davis told members that "St. Joesph Candler will begin rolling out the vaccine through its primary care physicians network next week." According to a St. Joseph's/Candler spokesman, vaccinations will start with a small group, age 80 and over, already established at their primary care practices. As more vaccine becomes available, they'll expand to 75 and older and then 65 and older.

Dr. Davis says while Chatham County is administering shots at the civic center there are also plans to make the vaccine available to people on the county's Hurricane Registry. "Those people who are homebound and we have to evacuate in the event of a hurricane, there's no way that they can come in and get the vaccine, so we're trying to get the vaccine to them."

Dr. Davis says the Coastal Health District is also working on setting up an online tool that people could use to request a vaccination appointment. They hope to launch it soon.

