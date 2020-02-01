Pharmacy’s across the country running out of surgical masks due to flu, coronavirus outbreaks

Travelers wear face masks as they walk outside of the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. China reported Monday a sharp rise in the number of people infected with a new coronavirus, including the first cases in the capital. The outbreak coincides with the country’s busiest travel period, as millions board trains and planes for the Lunar New Year holidays. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – The number of possible cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. continues to grow. The CDC is now confirming its seventh case in the U.S. The newly confirmed case of the coronavirus is in California. Officials say the adult male who has it recently returned from Wuhan, China.

There are no confirmed threats of the virus here in Georgia, but many are still taking precautions. The CDC is still closely monitoring the coronavirus. The epicenter of the outbreak is in Wuhan, China and has seen an increase in confirmed cases.

“Unfortunately in coronavirus, the symptoms are very similar to influenza which is very abundant right now. We have lots of folks that are sick with influenza. It’s similar to colds,” Director of Epidemiology at the Coastal Health District, Robert Thornton said.

The symptoms of coughing, sneezing, and aches copy other illnesses that make it harder to diagnose.

“If they develop those types of symptoms they need to reach out to their healthcare provider. We ask you to call your healthcare provider, don’t just show up. You need to make sure that they have somewhere that they can place you,” Thornton said.

Both the U.S. government and the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a public health emergency. The concern has many across the Coastal Empire flocking to the stores to buy supplies. In Richmond Hill, one pharmacy is running out of surgical masks and they’re unable to order more due to the urgent need.

“The last few weeks we’ve had a lot of questions and seen a lot of sales for the masks and for hand gels and for just cough and cold items to help prevent the transmission of the flu,” Richmond Hill Pharmacy owner, Al Dixon said.

Dixon said they have one lone box of surgical masks left, but also says this is normal this time of year due to the flu.

“I know there’s been a lot of information with the coronavirus in our news. I think most of our concerns have been our local viruses and flu,” Dixon said.

“Make sure that you wash your hands. Handwashing is the number one thing that you can do to prevent most infections believe it or not,” Thornton said.

Public health officials News 3 has spoken with say the flu virus is a much bigger threat to the U.S. right now than the coronavirus.