Pets & coronavirus: Take precautions

(NBC News) – The Bronx Zoo has been closed since mid-March, but coronavirus still crept in, infecting a 4-year-old Malayan tiger.



“She was test positive and it surprised everyone because that hadn’t been documented before,” says Bronx Zoo chief veterinarian Dr. Paul Calle.

Zoo officials believe she was exposed by an asymptomatic zoo worker.

Six other large cats have similar, mild symptoms including a dry cough.

All are expected to recover, but zoos are stepping up safety measures.

Workers at the Oakland Zoo are now wearing personal protective equipment when within six feet of several species, including big cats, but right now, experts don’t believe your cat

or dog is at risk.



“There’s no evidence that people can pass it on to their pets,” says Dr. John Howe, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association. “There’s been several studies and things shown and there has not been a single case in the United States, among the thousands of positives, not a single case where a pet has gotten sick from a positive person.”



Still, the American Veterinary Medical Association says you should take precautions if you test positive, and ask someone else to care for you pet.



“There’s no sense in introducing them to something that they may have to deal with, even though they will probably just form immunity to it and they won’t shed it to anyone else,” Dr. Howe says.



Read more: https://bit.ly/3e5yvjR