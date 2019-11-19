Petition filed to change plans for Highway 278 bridge expansion

More than 1100 people have signed off to change SC DOT plans

Some Hilton Head residents believe the town should “slow down” on plans to expand bridges to the Island and do more planning and study.

Now they have started a petition to get community support.

“There are two traffic lights in there right now,” explains Steven Baer, the man who started the petition. “and it appears a lot of the congestion we are seeing is caused by those two traffic lights. “What are we going to do? add a third traffic light out here.”

“(They should} look at Bypass roads. If half the traffic is going down to the Cross Island Parkway there are ways to bypass it or get it out there. they say that’s a lot of money. Put a toll on it.”

That’s just the beginning of the problems Steven Baer and many other people have with the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s proposed plan to ease the traffic on Highway 278.

“They have proposed a massive plan to ease congestion from here to Spanish Wells road,” explains Baer. “They have completely forgotten the rest of it. they don’t care how they’ve dumped traffic into the other two roads.”

Baer is a former Beaufort County Councilman and an engineer who has created a traffic network in the past himself.

After he says the data and details he saw didn’t match, he started a petition online.

https://www.change.org/p/hilton-head-island-town-council-reject-and-rethink-scdot-plans-don-t-make-hilton-head-island-look-like-an-l-a-suburb?recruiter=603745418&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=facebook&utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_initial&utm_term=share_petition&recruited_by_id=02f6feb0-8661-11e6-a6b5-2d9b25b27f40&share_bandit_exp=skip-18886164-en-US&share_bandit_var=v2&utm_content=fht-18886164-en-us%3Av15&fbclid=IwAR3VRKvCKH_60E0IHCGNMT4mC1Db_THJtrfBqsCBigZ2e9uy63ZnBYRbKWo

A petition which has now gathered more than 1100 signatures. People like him who want more investigation done before the check is written.

“Compare it to going to the hospital,” says Baer. “You have chest congestion what’s the first thing they are doing to do, get an x-ray or an MRI. That’s what we need is an x-ray or an MRI of this network to figure out where the traffic is going. their solution is just to expand lanes into the traffic light and thats brute force.”

The DOT has already spent almost 3 years creating proposals which it says would least affect people and the environment while creating a better traffic flow.

Final DOT proposals wont be unveiled until next year. construction won’t start until 2023 at the earliest – with a price tag of $250 million combined in state, county and local money.

Baer thinks with a price tag so high, there’s plenty of time to make it better.

“They haven’t done the connection part. They haven’t told us how they are going to connect to local roads on 278 and who pays for that.”

“There’s lots of time to do an analysis of this problem and understand whats really going on.”

“What’s the worst thing that could happen?” asks Baer. “The Town and county spend $50,000 on independent consultants and the independent consultants says everything you are doing is perfect. Downsiade is we wasted $50,000. Upsdie is if they do find something in this plan that is missed, that a quarter to a half a billion dollars they’ve saved.”

Baer and several other people who have proposed these changes with be at the Town Council meeting to talk to Hilton Head leaders Tuesday.

Their hope is to get another study done. something that could change some minds and the traffic pattern on and off the Island.