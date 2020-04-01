People turning to immunity, vitamin C IVs during coronavirus pandemic

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Everyone is looking for ways to stay healthy during this pandemic. For many, it is all about what they put in their bodies.

At Restore Hyper Wellness on Hilton Head Island, many people have been coming in for one thing — an immunity IV.

The company offers a combination of vitamins and minerals in one bag or one big dose of vitamin C each designed to boost your immune system.

“If you take your multivitamin or your vitamin by mouth it has to pass through your digestive system and it doesn’t go directly into your system,” said Tina Tisci, lead nurse at Restore. “When we do it directly with the IV we put a needle in your arm it goes right through your vein and you are getting 100% of the nutrients we are giving you.”

The vitamin boosting is said to be a preventative measure, not for those who are already sick.

Restore is offering 50% off the treatments for a limited time to help folks in the area deal with the pandemic.

For more information on the treatments or Restore Hyper Wellness in Hilton Head, visit here.