Pelosi ready 'anytime' to meet Trump on shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) - Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she's willing to meet with President Donald Trump "anytime" to discuss ending the partial government shutdown.



Pelosi told reporters she's "still optimistic" Senate Republicans will vote Thursday for the Democratic bill that would temporarily reopen government while talks are held over Trump's demand for $5.7 billion to build the border wall.



The speaker said House Democrats are putting together a new border security package that could provide a step toward a compromise. It will include money for fencing, technology, personnel and other measures, but not Trump's proposed wall.



Trump responded in real time on Twitter saying, "very simply, without a Wall it all doesn't work.... We will not Cave!"



Some 800,000 federal workers are set to miss another paycheck Friday. The government is in its 34th day of a partial shutdown.