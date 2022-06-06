DALE, S.C. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a hit-and-run in Dale that claimed a pedestrian’s life.

The collision occurred around 4 a.m. Sunday on Porches Hill Road near Kinloch Road, according to SCHP.

Officials said an unknown vehicle was traveling east on Porches Road when the pedestrian was struck.

The victim was identified by the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office as Alexandra Warner, 30, of Dale.

An SCHP trooper said the agency’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is assisting in the case.

Information on the hit-and-run can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 or through the P3 Tips app.