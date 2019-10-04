Pedestrian dies after being struck by two vehicles, Glynn Co. Police investigate

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – According to Glynn County Police, Catherine Berrie was struck by a vehicle around 5:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Altama Avenue and Altama Connector on the south bound side. Police say the vehicle was coming off of Glynn Marsh Drive, and heading south on Altama Avenue. Later a second vehicle traveling south on Altama Avenue also struck Berrie.

Berrie was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Glynn County coroner.

Both vehicles involved were on the scene upon the arrival of police.

This incident remains under investigation.