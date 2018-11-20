Peas vs. Carrots in the presidential turkey pardon Video

WASHINGTON (WSAV) - Two lucky turkeys traveled to the nation’s capital on Monday.

The National Turkey Federation worked with a South Dakota farmer to raise Peas and Carrots -- this year’s duo up for the presidential turkey pardoning.

As part of a holiday tradition, President Donald Trump will pardon a turkey Tuesday during a ceremony at the White House.

Officials say the event dates back to the 1940's and helps raise awareness about the important role of U.S. agriculture.

Either Peas or Carrots will be the first National Thanksgiving Turkey to come from South Dakota, which produces millions of turkeys each year.

Officials from the National Turkey Federation say they keep an eye out for good looks, a solid strut and gentle demeanor for the turkeys that will travel to the White House.

For the third year in a row, the presidential turkeys will go to Virginia Tech where they will spend the rest of their lives at the Gobbler’s Rest.

“They're not quite 18 yet but it looks like they are off to college,” Rami Dalloul of Virginia Tech joked.