SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On September 21, the world celebrated The International Day of Peace. This weekend, it’s our turn in the Hostess City.

The second annual Savannah Day of Peace is this Sunday, and the Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire is hoping to bring people together with a family-friendly event called “Peace in the Park.” Organizers say they’re excited to bring unity to our community.

Executive Director Jill Cardenas explains how the idea was formed, “There’s so much conflict in the world and so many negative messages, we just really wanted to put a different message out to Savannah saying that we can come together and co-create peace.”

The Mediation Center realized the only thing that brings people together more than food, is music, so there will be entertainment from the Deep Center Poets, Front Porch Steppers, Marleaux Jones, CJ Giovanni, Rekwan Da Rev, Kid Maestro, Itz*Nobi, and Izreal Graham. There will also be a creativity corner where kids can create art, and couches set up for people to just hang out, and chill together.

Mayor Van Johnson and other city leaders are expected to attend and will honor seven citizens as “Peacebuilders” as a way to recognize those who show up in their communities, finding ways to bridge divides across different neighborhoods.

Everyone who attends will be invited to join together to form a human peace sign as a way to manifest unity. The public is encouraged to join Peace in the Park at Daffin Park this Sunday, October 1 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., just be sure to bring your family, friends, and good vibes.